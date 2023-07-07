News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Peterborough United unveil new home shirt for the 2023-24 season

Peterborough United have unveiled their new home shirt for the 2023-24 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

The Puma-designed shirt will be available for purchase at www.theposhonlinestore.com from 10am and in-store at the Weston Homes Stadium from 12pm.

The club said: ‘This year’s entry takes inspiration from classic kits of the past, celebrating the timeless bond between the club and our supporters whilst staying true to an iconic colour scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A symbol of tradition and togetherness, the shirt is made from 100% Recycled Polyester Mesh, designed to keep you cooler for longer and features a modern twist with a centralised crest at the heart of its design.’

Ephron Mason-Clark in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comEphron Mason-Clark in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ephron Mason-Clark in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, and junior sizes from 5-6 years to 13-14 years.

The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors.

Infant mini-kits are priced at £40 in 6-9months, 12-18months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Posh launched a pink away kit last month.

Joel Randall in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joel Randall in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Away kit

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club shop opening times: Friday 7th July: 12pm-7pm; Saturday 8th July: 10am-3pm; Sunday 9th July: Closed; Monday 10th July: 10am-7pm; Tuesday 11th July: 10am-7pm; Wednesday 12th July: Closed; Thursday 13th July: 10am-7pm; Friday 14th July: 10am-7pm.