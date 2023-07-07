The Puma-designed shirt will be available for purchase at www.theposhonlinestore.com from 10am and in-store at the Weston Homes Stadium from 12pm.

The club said: ‘This year’s entry takes inspiration from classic kits of the past, celebrating the timeless bond between the club and our supporters whilst staying true to an iconic colour scheme.

‘A symbol of tradition and togetherness, the shirt is made from 100% Recycled Polyester Mesh, designed to keep you cooler for longer and features a modern twist with a centralised crest at the heart of its design.’

Ephron Mason-Clark in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, and junior sizes from 5-6 years to 13-14 years.

The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors.

Infant mini-kits are priced at £40 in 6-9months, 12-18months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Posh launched a pink away kit last month.

Joel Randall in the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

