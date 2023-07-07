Peterborough United unveil new home shirt for the 2023-24 season
The Puma-designed shirt will be available for purchase at www.theposhonlinestore.com from 10am and in-store at the Weston Homes Stadium from 12pm.
The club said: ‘This year’s entry takes inspiration from classic kits of the past, celebrating the timeless bond between the club and our supporters whilst staying true to an iconic colour scheme.
‘A symbol of tradition and togetherness, the shirt is made from 100% Recycled Polyester Mesh, designed to keep you cooler for longer and features a modern twist with a centralised crest at the heart of its design.’
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, and junior sizes from 5-6 years to 13-14 years.
The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors.
Infant mini-kits are priced at £40 in 6-9months, 12-18months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.
Posh launched a pink away kit last month.
Club shop opening times: Friday 7th July: 12pm-7pm; Saturday 8th July: 10am-3pm; Sunday 9th July: Closed; Monday 10th July: 10am-7pm; Tuesday 11th July: 10am-7pm; Wednesday 12th July: Closed; Thursday 13th July: 10am-7pm; Friday 14th July: 10am-7pm.