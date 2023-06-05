News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United launch new pink away kit

Peterborough United have launched their new away kit for the 2023/24 season.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Posh's new away kit. Photos: Joe Dent.Posh's new away kit. Photos: Joe Dent.
Posh's new away kit. Photos: Joe Dent.

The new PUMA away kit will see Posh take to the field in ‘pearl pink.’

The kit is made from 100% recycled polyester mesh and is designed to keep the wearer cooler and drier for longer.

The brand-new kit will be available to purchase online at www.theposhonlinestore.com from 10am and in store from 12pm.

Ephron Mason-Clark modelling the new Posh away kit. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark modelling the new Posh away kit. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark modelling the new Posh away kit. Photo: Joe Dent.
It is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors in sizes from small up to 4XL.

Junior sizes are available from 5-6 years to 13-14 years.

Infant mini-kits are available in 6-9 months, 12-18 months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

The opening times for the Club Shop this week are as follows;

Monday: 10am until 6pmTuesday:10am until 3pmWednesday: 10am until 3pmThursday: 10am until 5pmFriday: 10am until 3pmSaturday: 10am until 3pm