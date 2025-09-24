Peterborough United U21s up to second place after skipper scores twice in dominant victory over Wigan Athletic

Carl Johnston scored twice for Posh U21s against Wigan. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United’s strong start to the Professional Development Under 21 season continued with a 4-0 home win over Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are second in an early-season table after winning 4 and losing just 1 of their opening 6 matches. Only Sheffield United, who have won 5 times, have a better record.

Posh were helped today by the presence of players with regular first-team experience this season with club captain Carl Johnston scoring twice while Gustav Lindgren and James Dornelly were also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s best chance arrived in the 1st minute, but a half-chance was scooped over the bar before Posh assumed control. A fine cross from Lindgren was almost converted at the near post by Patrick Sykut in the 14th minute before Lindgren did open the scoring midway through the first-half with a close-range strike.

Gustav Lindgren scored for Posh Under 21s against Wigan. Photo David Lowndes.

Johnston, a full-back, claimed his first goal for the club 6 minutes before the break following a defensive error and it was 3-0 on 57 minutes when a Harley Mills corner was helped on by Lucca Mendonca and David Kamara for Dornelly to score.

Mills had earlier supplied two excellent crosses with Lindgren heading the first one wide and Kamara forcing a save from the second one. Donay O’Brien-Brady also came close as Posh dominated the action so a 4th goal on 67 minutes came as no surprise.

Sykut was played through only to see his shot saved. Mills pounced on the rebound and squared for Johnston to fire into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are back in Under 21 League action at Hull City next Tuesday (September 30).

Posh: Smith, Dornelly, Johnston (sub Davies, 72 mins), Mendonca, Okagbue (sub Claxton, 62 mins), Mills, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Sykut (sub Changunda, 75 mins), Lindgren (sub Shofowoke, 62 mins), Kamara. Unused sub: Elsom,