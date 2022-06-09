Mallik Wilks in action for Hull City. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Posh were repeatedly linked to a player who has twice worked successfuly under current London Road boss Grant McCann, at Doncaster as well as Hull City.

Wilks scored 19 goals for Hull when they won the League One title under McCann in the 2020-21 season.

Wilks (23) was initially thought to be on the Posh transfer radar as it was expected he would be released by Hull at the end of last season after failing to make an impact under new manager Shota Arveladze.

Instead Hull took up the option of an extra year on the player’s contract, but this now appears to have been an exercise in guaranteeing a fee as Wilks has now been told he can leave the MKM Stadium.

There have been mixed signals re Wilks from Posh this summer, but at the end of last month director of football Barry Fry denied he was a player on McCann’s wish list. Posh are however seeking another attacking player along with two goalkeepers and two central midfielders.

Sources in Hull City believe it unlikely Wilks will pitch up at Posh, especially as Championship side Birmingham City and one of League One’s biggest clubs, Sheffield Wednesday are throught to be interested.

Championship outfit Middlesbrough were also linked with Wilks earlier this summer. Wilks scored just three times last season, but was plagued by injuries.

The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday and it’s understood Posh are close to revealing their first summer capture, most likely one of the two sought after goalkeepers.