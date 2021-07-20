Peterborough United transfer news: Posh dealt blow in race for ex-Rangers midfielder, Cardiff City could miss out on free agent

The Posh surged their way to promotion with time to spare last season, and will confident of hitting the ground running and being competitive in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Peterborough defender Dan Buttler has revealed he's relishing his opportunity to play in the second tier this season, and said: “I didn’t think I would ever get this opportunity (to play in the Championship) so I’m just going to work as hard as I can and make the most of it.

“I was talking to Christy Pym the other day and we agree there isn’t a bad fixture in this league. Every game is one to look forward to.

“There are some massive teams in this league like Sheffield United, West Brom and Bournemouth to name a few, who have been in the Premier League recently, so there is a lot to look forward to.

“I just want to get as fit as I can and stay fit so I can be available for the whole season and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully as an individual and as a whole group we can go and have a successful season.

“We’ve got some new bodies in the building and they have settled in really well. One of the most important aspects of a successful team is the team spirit and if we can keep that going into this season, which I’m sure we will, then it bodes well for a good season ahead.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Luton handed Walton boost Luton Town's hopes of signing Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton look to have received a boost, with reports claiming he's set to leave this summer. Coventry City are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old. (The Athletic via the 72) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

2. Race for Bannan hots up Brentford and Swansea City have been tipped to go head-to-head in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan. The Scotsman is said to have a £1m release clause in his contact, and could well be snapped up this summer. (Sky Sports News) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Fulham want Wilson Fulham are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. The £15m-rated ace has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons on loan in the Championship, and looks likely to leave the Reds permanently this summer. (Daily Mail) Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO Buy photo

4. Championship-linked striker heading to Turkey Middlesbrough and West Brom-linked striker Famara Diedhiou looks set to disappoint a host of English sides, with his next move looking likely to be to Turkey. The ex-Bristol City man is believed to be closing in on a move to Super Lig side Alanyaspor, who have fellow Senegal international Khouma Babacar o loan. (Bristol Post) Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo