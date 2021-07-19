Peterborough United defender determined to make the most of an unexpected shot at the Championship as club speak on interest in Shrewsbury full-back

Dan Butler

The 26 year-old was playing in League Two for Newport County just two and a half years ago. Next season will be his first experience of the Championship.

Butler told the Posh media team: “I didn’t think I would ever get this opportunity (to play in the Championship) so I’m just going to work as hard as I can and make the most of it.

“I was talking to Christy Pym the other day and we agree there isn’t a bad fixture in this league. Every game is one to look forward to. There are some massive teams in this league like Sheffield United, West Brom and Bournemouth to name a few, who have been in the Premier League recently, so there is a lot to look forward to.

“I just want to get as fit as I can and stay fit so I can be available for the whole season and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully as an individual and as a whole group we can go and have a successful season.

“We’ve got some new bodies in the building and they have settled in really well.

One of the most important aspects of a successful team is the team spirit and if we can keep that going into this season, which I’m sure we will, then it bodes well for a good season ahead.”

Posh are still seeking a left-sided defender to boost their Championship squad and challenge Butler for his starting place.

They continue to be linked with Shrewsbury Town’s Nathanael Ogbeta, but Posh director of football Barry Fry insists the 20 year-old is no longer a target.