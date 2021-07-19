Peterborough United fitness update: Strikers set to miss Barnet game this weekend

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Clarke-Harris is now expected to play his first 45 minutes of the summer at Oxford on Tuesday, July 27, while Marriott is expected to be back for the Portsmouth friendly on July 31, just seven days before the start of the Championship season on August 7.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson gives both players ‘a chance’ of playing at Kenilworth Road. Clarke-Harris has a calf problem and Marriott is battling against a knee injury.

Ferguson said: “Both Jack and Jonno are making progress, with Jonno a little bit further ahead. The plan is for Jonno to get 45 minutes at Oxford and Jack to get 45 minutes at Portsmouth.”

Jack Marriott

Teenager Ricky-Jade Jones also missed the friendly at Chelsea for as yet unspecified reasons. Posh played without a recognised striker in the final 30 minutes of a game they lost 6-1.