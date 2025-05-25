Peterborough United to unveil their new club crest two days before the start of the 2025-26 season

The current Posh crest

Peterborough United are to unveil their new club crest two days before the start of the 2025-26 season.

The crest is a big part of a re-branding exercise which the club believe will be beneficial in the modern digital world. Many football clubs in the country have reported financial and identity boosts from a re-brand.

The new brand will include the new crest, a suite of sub identities and two new official club fonts .

Posh believe they have created an identity which will satisfy the club’s fans and meet their own business requirements. The current crest was designed around 20 years ago.

The intention to re-brand was initially met with plenty of opposition from fans on social media who didn’t believe it was necessary to mess with an already iconic club crest. Those grumbles continue today.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony admitted he was blown away by the new design and supporters who attended focus groups and saw the new crest were generally positive.

The re-brand will be officially launched on Thursday July 31. The new League One season will kick off on Saturday August 1, but the new crest will not be deployed on kits and club merchandise until the the 2026-27 season.