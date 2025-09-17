Peterborough United to take close to 500 fans on a 600-mile round trip, plus full match guide, form, odds, men to watch and the current Posh star who started his career at Plymouth

Current Posh player Klaidi Lolos (blue) started his career at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United are closing in on 500 tickets sold for the near-600 mile round trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

​Tickets remain on sale until 3pm on Friday from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office and Posh are expecting to do more business. They had sold 455 tickets at 5pm on Wednesday.

Prices: Adults: £28, Seniors 65+: £24, U23s: £19, U18s: £12, U14s: £9, U8s: £4.

LATEST GAME NEWS

Plymouth have injury problems with central defenders Kornel Szucs and Julio Pleguezuelo both sidelined, although Danish defender Mathias Ross made an impressive debut in last Saturday’s shock 3-2 win at Luton Town.

Captain and midfielder Joe Edwards was sent off in that game so will miss the match against Posh and forward Caleb Watts limped out of the action in the early stages. Manager Tom Cleverley was also shown a red card so will have to watch Saturday’s game from the stands.

Cleverley reacted to a poor start to the League One season by switching to wing-backs and three centre-backs, just like Posh boss Darren Ferguson, and the response has been dramatic as a 4-2 home win over Stockport County preceded the win at Kenilworth Road. Former Posh loanee Bali Mumba is one of the Plymouth wing-backs. Swiss international forward Lorent Tolaj is a recent Plymouth recruit after ‘The Pilgrims’ triggered a substantial release clause to take him from Port Vale.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS Current Posh player Klaidi Lolos started his career at Plymouth, making 12 EFL substitute appearances before moving on to Torquay, Crawley and Bolton.

Others to have played for both clubs include George Cooper, Guy Branston and Dave Norris, as well as Mumba.

PAST MATCHES

Posh have won 6 and lost 8 of 15 Football League games at Plymouth. The home side won 2-0 in the last meeting at the start of the 2022-23 season, but Posh won 3-0 on their previous visit with goals from Sammie Szmodics, Jonson-Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor. Both games took place in League One.

FORM GUIDE Plymouth lost their first two home games in League One this season to Barnsley and Leyton Orient, but have since beaten Blackpool and Stockport at Home Park.

Top scorer for ‘The Pilgrims’ is midfielder Bradley Ibrahim with 3 goals, all scored in the last 2 games. He was a reported Posh target in the summer after a fine season at Crawley in 2024-25.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Championship referee James Linington is the referee at Home Park. It’s his first outing of the season because of injury.

The last time Linnington refereed Posh they beat Oxford 3-0 in a League One match.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh, who were a generous 11-5 to beat Wycombe last weekend, are 5-2 to win at Plymouth. The hosts are 17-20 to win with the draw priced at 23-10, all with Sky Bet.