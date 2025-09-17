Peterborough United determined to make sure win over Wycombe Wanderers does not become a one-off

Posh players and fans celebrate a goal against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United must make sure a first win of the League One season leads to a surge up the League One table.

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony and first-team boss Darren Ferguson have been singing off the same hymn sheet this week.

MacAnthony used the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast to insist ‘no-one has been popping champagne corks’ after last weekend’s welcome win over Wycombe Wanderers.

And Ferguson told the PT no-one at Posh is getting carried away by the 2-1 victory ahead of a very tough-looking fixture at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

But both men remain confident better times are on the way for a side who are still rooted to the bottom of League One. The Wycombe win was the first in 10 competitive games this season.

MacAnthony said: “There was a lot to admire against Wycombe. We are getting fitter, we can see patterns of good play and we are now littered with good players. We handled the game very well, especially towards the end when we showed great character to see the game out.

"No-one is popping champagne corks, but I liked a lot of what I saw. yet it will mean nothing if we don’t do the business at Plymouth. There can be no more excuses and no more looking backwards.

"I like what I’m hearing from the manager as well. He’s confident and that will breed confidence in the players. Plymouth are finding form and scoring goals, but we are also set up to score goals. I expect us to start keeping clean sheets as well, but we all need to remember last Saturday was just the second time this team has played together and some are still working towards full fitness.

"Our fans certainly deserved that win. Our support was very good again.”

Ferguson said: “The mood was okay before the Wycombe game. It wasn’t all doom and gloom because we felt good results were not far away, although we are all obviously pleased to have got that first win.

"Winning obviously helps everyone and it’s been easier to enjoy because we will have a week between games, but we are going straight into a very tough fixture at Plymouth so no-one has got carried away.

"Like us Plymouth started badly and like us they changed formation to 3 at the back and they have started winning. It's not just the wins though it’s the calibre of team they’ve beaten in Stockport and Luton. They have a couple of injuries and a suspension, but my full concentration is on us as always.

"it’s always tough down there. It’s always a hard place to visit. The atmosphere will be great which we will enjoy and we are looking forward to the game.”

Posh should have midfielder Ben Woods available for the first time since his move from Accrington Stanley in August, but wingers Declan Frith and Abraham Odoh are expected to miss out because of injury.

Plymouth will be without midfielder Joe Edwards who will be suspended following a red card in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Luton Town. Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverley was also sent off in that game.