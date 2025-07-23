Peterborough United to move on quickly from disappointing display at MK Dons

Declan Frith in action for Posh. Photo Jason Richardson.

Summer signing Declan Frith insists Peterborough United have already left the disappointing performance at MK Dons on Tuesday night behind.

Posh actually won the game 2-1 thanks to cracking late strikes from Chris Conn-Clarke and Archie Collins, but the result didn’t excuse a performance described as ‘disappointing and unacceptable’ by manager Darren Ferguson.

Frith was one of the better Posh performers on the night as he linked up to good effect with full-back James Dornelly on the right-hand side and forced a fine save from home goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

"We didn’t play like we wanted to,” Frith admitted. “But we just have to move on and make sure we improve. It was still a good run out against a side who were far more experienced than us, but we weren’t at it all in the first-half.

"The second half was a little bit better and now we have two more games to show we are ready for the start of the season. We will go into those games and give 100%.

"I’ve played a few times with James and we are getting to know the things we like and the things we dislike. The connection will build naturally the more we play together.

"For my own part I have realised the need to be able at this higher level to go both ways on to my right foot or left foot. We work every day in training on our crossing and finishing, but obviously tempo needs to be a lot faster in a match.”

Frith joined Posh from Swiss side FC Thun last month. He has spent time in the Academies of both Aston Villa and Chelsea.