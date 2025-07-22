Fergie wasn't fooled by a dramatic finish and two late quality goals...he felt Peterborough United delivered an unacceptably poor performance at MK Dons

Oscar Wallin in action for Posh at MK Dons. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Manager Darren Ferguson wasn’t fooled by a dramatic finish as Peterborough United came from behind to win 2-1 at League Two side MK Dons in a Tuesday night friendly.

Excellent finishes from Chris Conn-Clarke and Archie Collins in the final 8 minutes put some sheen on what Ferguson described as a ‘very disappointing performance.’

“Winning was a positive alongside the quality of our goals,” Ferguson said. “It was a very disappointing performance on and off the ball. We were miles off it. We weren’t at it at all.

"The players have been told that level is not acceptable. MK were much better than us in pretty much every aspect, tackling, running, quality and in physical terms so I just hope it was one of those performances that happens from time to time and we have got it out of the way in a friendly.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh at MK Dons. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“There has to be an understanding of how we want to play and if you don’t run you won’t get in the team. We will go away and look at some stats on the game and the distances we covered. Physically we were poor. We couldn’t get near them.

Players can drive a manager mad. We work every day on particular patterns and movements and yet it took us 31 minutes of the first-half to show it and then until the 82nd minute in the second half.

“When we did it we scored and the goals were very good quality, but clearly there is a lot of work still to be done and it won’t necessarily be done before the League One season starts.

"There is a way I want my team to look and that wasn’t it tonight. We will stay positive because pre-season had been good and there is never a need to panic after these matches.

"Chris Conn-Clarke knows he needs to add goals and assists to his game so his goal should do him the world of good. Chris is a very good finisher and last season he perhaps tended to over-think things.”

Ferguson was pleased with the 45 minute performance of debutant centre-back David Okagbue, but believes teenager Lucca Mendonca will challenge for a central defensive slot this season.

Ferguson reported there is no update on the contract situations of Collins or full-back Harley Mills. Both are entering the final year of their existing Posh deals and have yet to accept the improved terms offered by the club.

Ferguson also confirmed he is looking for one more summer signing, but declined to say in what position.

Posh finish their pre-season programme with away games at League Two clubs Colchester United (Friday, 7pm kick off) and Grimsby Town (Saturday, 3pm).