Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Luton at London Road last season.

The Hatters were the surprise package in the second tier last term, finishing in the play-off positions, eventually losing narrowly to Huddersfield Town over the two legs. Nathan Jones’ men collected 75 points during the campaign and finished in sixth spot.

Relegated Posh drew 1-1 with Luton at the Weston Homes Stadium towards the end of last season. The Hatters beat Posh 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on the opening day of the campaign.

Posh also have a friendly at Kings Lynn on this evening with Posh boss Grant McCann expected to split his squad in two, ensuring his players get minutes under their belt ahead of an earlier start to the Sky Bet League One season.