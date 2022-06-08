Peterborough United to host Championship side in a friendly

Peterborough United will host Championship side Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, July 19 (7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 1:00 pm
Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Luton at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Luton at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Hatters were the surprise package in the second tier last term, finishing in the play-off positions, eventually losing narrowly to Huddersfield Town over the two legs. Nathan Jones’ men collected 75 points during the campaign and finished in sixth spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Relegated Posh drew 1-1 with Luton at the Weston Homes Stadium towards the end of last season. The Hatters beat Posh 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on the opening day of the campaign.

Posh also have a friendly at Kings Lynn on this evening with Posh boss Grant McCann expected to split his squad in two, ensuring his players get minutes under their belt ahead of an earlier start to the Sky Bet League One season.

The club will announce ticket details for the game with the Hatters in due course and will hopefully be in a position to confirm the pre-season trip to Portugal in terms of venues for at least one fixture by the end of the week.

Luton TownGrant McCannHuddersfield TownNathan Jones