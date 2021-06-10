Peterborough United tightlipped over a transfer link to the ‘Lanarkshire Kante’
Peterborough United have remained tightlipped over reports suggesting Motherwell’s highly-rated midfielder Allan Campbell is a summer transfer target .
The combative 22 year-old, who has been called ‘The Lanarkshire N’Golo Kante’ has told his current club he will be leaving during the close season and the Championship is believed to be his destination.
But if Posh are interested they face tough competition from newely-relegated Fulham, Millwall and Luton Town.
Posh could probably match the spending power of the latter two, but Fulham, armed with parachute payments from the Premier League, are a different matter.
Campbell is out of contract at Fir Park, but it’s understood Motherwell would be entitled to a £500k compensation fee for a player under 24 who they developed through their Academy.
The Scottish Under 21 international has played 160 times for his sole professional club scoring 16 goals.
A PT source familiar with Scotttish football said: “Campbell is a dynamic player and a future full Scotland full international for sure. He’s just the sort of player Posh should be targeting.”
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said: “Alan is a brilliant player and a shining example to others. Whatever move he makes he will deserve because of his hard work.”
The summer transfer window officially opened yesterday (Wednesday) and Posh are one of 15 Championship clubs yet to make a close-season signing.
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a move for out-of-contract AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott. He has also said Posh won’t be recruiting from overseas, although they might in 2022 if still in the Championship.