Peterborough United teenager enjoys the best few weeks of his career after embracing the challenge of the Championship

Harrison Burrows celebrates his goal for Posh against Cardiff. Photo: David Lowndes.

While big-name forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Sammie Szmodics have yet to score this season, the 19 year-old is the club’s joint-top scorer alongside Siriki Dembele with two goals. They are the only two players to have scored for Posh in six competitive games this season.

Burrows’ goals were scored in back-to-back home matches at the London Road End against Derby County and Cardiff City, a particular thrill for a player who used to watch Posh matches while progressing through the club’s Academy system.

Burrows, a local lad, has been with Posh since the age of eight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh at Preston. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The roar from the crowd after I scored the goal against Cardiff was incredible,” Burrows told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. “I haven’t got anything to compare with that, I’ve been with the club since I was eight and I used to watch the matches so that was a special moment.

“It’s been great to have fans back anyway and they played a big part in the win over Derby, but to score in front of them was something else.

“The goals have certainly given me confidence for the season. I want to really kick on now, play more games and score and create more goals.

“From what I’ve seen so far the Championship appears to suit me and I’m really enjoying the challenge. It is very different to League One. The players are bigger and more athletic so there’s a lot of running involved.

“But it’s been the best few weeks of my career. I’ve played in different positions, but I tend to play in a similar style no matter where I am on the field. I’m not really a runner. I like to get on the ball and pass. If I’m out wide I try and cross it for Jonno, but if I’m playing centrally I try and play on the half-turn and thread passes through.

“I see myself as a more central player. You get more goals and assists from there as you’re playing close to the strikers, but competition for places is fierce which is a good thing. Even training is competitive, but no matter where I’m playing I will always give 100 per cent.

“We have got some rest into our legs now because of the international break which is good as the Championship is very demanding.”

Burrows has started the last three Championship matches after making a goal-scoring appearance as a substitute against Derby.