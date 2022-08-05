Speaking on Thursday (August 4) about whether he would stick with the wing back system that turned around the game in the second half at Cheltenham McCann said: “In every game, we will pick a team that we think will hurt the opposition and if that means a change in formation then so be it but it’s not about we played well in the second half at Cheltenham so let’s go with that again, it’s a lot more complicated that that.”
I will, however, be reverting to a 3-4-1-2 formation to allow to Posh to get more balls into the box wit their strong wing backs and I think it is the formation that best suits the players in the squad.
I have picked the team I would start, not the side I predict Grant McCann will put out.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Harvey Cartwright may well be fit but Bergstrom's impressive display at Cheltenham means he should easily keep the starting position.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
A much better wing back than full back. Even Cheltenham were able to show off his weaknesses and although Morecambe are expected to be among the weakest teams in the division, playing the 3 at the back system will bring the best out of Burrows and the Posh squad as a whole.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. FRANKIE KENT
We'll just forget that opening Cheltenham goal ever happened, a rare mistake from a normally reliable and consistent performer. Still the easiest centre back choice in the squad.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Does seem to have grown but the challenge of Dan Nlundulu proved a tall order, as it did for the whole Posh defence. Cole Stockton is likely to be just as much of a handful and playing with the security of a three should mean he looks more comfortable, like in the second half against Cheltenham.
Photo: Joe Dent