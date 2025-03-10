Peterborough United successes against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium have been rare
Ephron Mason-Clark’s lucky goal secured a 1-0 Posh win last season, but that was a just a third success in 17 meetings. The others arrived in 1972 and 1988!
Tommy Robson and Richie Barker both scored twice in a 5-2 Division Four win in April, 1972, a match that attracted just over 4,200 fans. Jim Hall also netted.
And it finished 3-1 on New Year’s Day, 1988 with the Posh goals coming from captain Mick Halsall, Noel Luke and Cambridge defender Mark Crowe.
Posh had scored the fewest away goals in the division at the time of the game, but completed a Division Four double over their rivals who were by now managed by Chris Turner.
"Posh were not good, but we were even worse,” Turner stated after a game which drew a crowd of less than 4,000.
This fixture has also been drawn six times with the most dramatic taking place in Division One in March, 1993.
Cambridge led 2-0 at the break with Steve Claridge one of their scorers.
Tony Adcock pulled a goal back for Posh at the start of the second-half and then equalised two minutes from time after referee Gurnam Singh missed the most blatant of fouls by John McGlashan.
Posh beat them again the following month 1-0 at London Road with an early Worrell Sterling strike.
Cambridge were relegated at the end of the season by a point whereas Posh finished 10th in the second tier which remains a club record high Football League finish.