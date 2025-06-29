Peterborough United striker is refreshed and ready to show his true colours in the 2025-26 season
There were mitigating factors for a disappointing start to his Posh career for the 23 year-old Swede. He came to Posh in January pretty much straight from the end of a full season in his homeland and he picked up injuries as he fought to come to terms with the more physical approach of League One defenders.
Lindgren scored twice on his first Posh start in a Vertu Trophy win against Walsall, but his first Football League goal didn’t arrive until the penultimate game of the season at Mansfield Town.
Now that Ricky-Jade Jones has gone, and with doubts over Malik Mothersille’s immediate future, Lindgren could start the coming season as the number one central striker.
“There is a massive difference in the style of play in England compared to Sweden,” Lindgren admitted in an interview on the Posh Plus service. “Particularly the physicality. It’s so different. You need to feel it to be able to explain it, but half a season in League One has made me a tougher player.
"I saw the last three games of last season as an opportunity so I was pleased to get my goal at Mansfield. I felt it was my best performance as well.
"I’m not setting any targets this season. I will take each day and each game as it comes and I will try to play good football. If I can do that I am sure the results will follow. Ricky is a good player and I was pleased for him to get a good move. It shows what can happen if you play well in this league. You can rise fast.
“My motivation to so do well is sky high. I want to prove last season wasn’t me. I needed a break as I had been playing non-stop for pretty much 18 months. I went on a European trip to Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, and of course to Sweden, with my girlfriend so I am feeling good and ready to show what I can do.”
Lindgren and the Posh senior squad are due at St George’s camp for five days from Monday. They play Leicester City at the Championship side’s training ground in a friendly next Saturday (July 5).
