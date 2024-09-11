Peterborough United have several spaces in their first-team squad should they decide to bolster it by signing free agents.

League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed their former winger Fred Onyedinma after his release from Luton Town and Leyton Orient have signed former Posh loanee defender Dominic Ball after his release by Ipswich Town.

EFL clubs can sign free agents outside of transfer windows and Huddersfield Town snapped up striker Freddie Ladapo who was also released by Ipswich.

League One clubs have to register their squads with the EFL early in September.

Homegrown Posh talent Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Clubs are allowed a maximum of 22 outfield players of which eight have to be homegrown. Homegrown to the EFL means a player, regardless of their nationality, who has been trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

In all three EFL divisiona, clubs have to name at least seven homegrown players among their matchday squad for any one game.

Clubs also need to name at least one club developed player in their matchday squad. A club developed player is one who has been registered with the club for at least 12 months before the end of their Under 19 season

Posh have lodged a 20-man squad list with the EFL, plus a list of 14 under 21 contracted players.

Transfer-listed players Romoney Crichlow and David Ajiboye are on the former list as are teenagers Sam Curtis and James Dornelly, plus goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic and Jed Steer.

Fourteen of the 20 players qualify as homegrown. Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will be added to the list when he becomes eligible to play in January.

First-team squad regulars Malik Mothersille, Cian Hayes and Dion O’Brien-Brady are on the under 21 list as are summer signing George Nevett and deadline day capture Bradley Ihionvien.

Academy graduate goalkeeper Will Blackmore is not on either list, but summer goalkeeping arrival Bastien Smith is listed among the under 21s.

In Squad Posh list (H=Homegrown): Rio Adebisi (H), David Ajiboye (H), Nicholas Bilokapic, Archie Collins (H), Chris Conn-Clarke, Romoney Crichlow (H), Sam Curtis, Ryan De Havilland (H), James Dornelly (H), Emmanuel Fernandez, Ricky-Jade Jones (H), Jadel Katongo (H), Hector Kyprianou (H), Abraham Odoh, Kwame Poku (H), Joel Randall (H), Jack Sparkes (H), Jed Steer (H), Mahamadou Suhoso (H), Oscar Wallin.

Under 21 contract players: Pemi Aderoju, Ma’Kel Campbell-Bogle, Cian Hayes, Bradley Ihionvien, David Kamara, Harley Mills, Malik Mothersille, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Joel Odei-Larbi, Ollie Rose, Bastien Smith, Jensen Sumnall, Tyler Young.