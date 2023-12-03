‘Never mind the quality of performance, enjoy the result,’ that was essentially the message from Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards after the 2-1 FA Cup second round win over Doncaster Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Ronnie Edwards is surrounded by Doncaster players at a Posh corner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh missed several scoring chances and needed goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to make some fine saves before booking their place in the third round with goals from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Posh also had to see out nine minutes of added time, but the overall performance was substandard according to manager Darren Ferguson.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Doncaster. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We could have played better, but the main thing was to keep our momentum going,” Edwards insisted. “We aren’t going to be perfect every week so it’s important we stay calm and I believe we have become better at seeing out games in recent weeks.

“We had a bit of fortune with Harrison’s goal, but we were disappointed to only be 1-0 up at half-time.

"But they also had chances so we could have done better in both boxes. Bilo made some good saves. He was very good on the ball as well.

"We probably could have managed the game better and they came after us, but we saw it out. We made some big defensive blocks and won most of our duels.