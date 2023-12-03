Peterborough United star on keeping calm and carrying on after nervy FA Cup win
Posh missed several scoring chances and needed goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to make some fine saves before booking their place in the third round with goals from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark.
Posh also had to see out nine minutes of added time, but the overall performance was substandard according to manager Darren Ferguson.
"We could have played better, but the main thing was to keep our momentum going,” Edwards insisted. “We aren’t going to be perfect every week so it’s important we stay calm and I believe we have become better at seeing out games in recent weeks.
“We had a bit of fortune with Harrison’s goal, but we were disappointed to only be 1-0 up at half-time.
"But they also had chances so we could have done better in both boxes. Bilo made some good saves. He was very good on the ball as well.
"We probably could have managed the game better and they came after us, but we saw it out. We made some big defensive blocks and won most of our duels.
"The fans can get nervous, but it’s important we stay calm and we did in the added time when they didn’t really threaten us.”