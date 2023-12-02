Darren Ferguson was pleased to see his Peterborough United side find their way into the FA Cup third round with victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United is congratulated by team-mates after making a save against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh had to survive a late fightback from the lowly League Two side that included a disallowed goal, a converted Mo Faal header and a Kyle Hurst strike that rattled the post in stoppage time, to see off Grant McCann’s side 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Harrison Burrows’ fortunate opener after two minutes and Ephron Mason-Clark’s stunning strike moved Posh into a 2-0 lead, but they squandered a number of opportunities to build on that lead and were ultimately left having to battle their way through in the closing stages.

Ferguson praised his side for finding their way through on a day they did not play well, but was frustrated to see his side not make life easier for themselves.

Ferguson said: “We didn't play as well as we have been and we were off it a bit, but to win when you don't play well is a good habit. We had numerous chances to just kill the game off, but we didn't and it was a proper cup tie when they scored. They threw everything at us, credit to them. We just managed to see it through.

"We got complacent after the first goal and we were too passive. Nick Bilokapic has made two really good saves. There's one massive chance the boy really should score. We gave away too many clear-cut chances, more than we have in the last four or five games and we had three or four really big opportunities ourselves to make it two."

“At half time, I said we had to be more aggressive off the ball and we were. We started the second half in complete control, got the goal and we had opportunities for a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then they score and we go up the pitch and should score ourselves. It’s a great chance to kill the game off and then that’s what happens if you don’t kill a cup match off.

“They pressed us well at times. I’ve never seen us receive the ball in the wrong position so many times in the game. That was a problem, it means that they could press us. At 2-0, I was thinking, just get the next goal and we’ll be comfortable, but we didn’t manage to do that. The main thing is we are through though.

“We saw the nine added minutes out well, I don’t know where nine came from though. Credit to my players, we found a way to win the game, we’re in round three and I’m delighted."