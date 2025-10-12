Peterborough United star insists there is so much more to come from him

Matthew Garbett in action for Posh at Plymouth last month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

KIwi international midfielder Matt Garbett has caught the eye at Peterborough United this season, but he insists there is much more to come from him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old is rapidly becoming a fans’ favourite despite starting just six games for Posh following his arrival as a free agent in August. Garbett is currently away with the New Zealand senior squad, but he will be back and ready to give his all again when Posh travel to in-form Burton Albion for a League One fixture next Saturday (October 18, 12.30pm).

Garbett spoke to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire before leaving for international games against Poland and Norway. He believes he is approaching his best form after finally reaching peak fitness after a lengthy absence from the sport. A new coaching appointment at his previous club NEC Breda in the Netherlands led to his departure from the first-team squad early in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garbett said; “I’m healthy and enjoying playing 90 minutes again. It was a long off season for me, but I feel in good shape now and now it’s a case of finding some rhythm.

"I came into a side that was struggling and League One is different to what I was used to. It was more technical with play switching from side-to-side at my previous clubs, but here’s more up and down and transitional. The physicality is different as well, but that’s not something i will necessarily struggle with.

"But I’m very pleased to be at Posh. I get on great with the lads. It’s a very diverse group of nationalities with lots of different accents and personalities. It’s natural when new players arrive at a club that you stick together for a time, but everyone is together and the rest of the players have helped me settle in. I do stuff outside of football with some of them.

"The energy in the group is good. I am doing what I most enjoy doing and that is playing football. You miss it when you don’t play and now I am striving to get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have seen glimpses of what I can do, but there is much more to see. I like to get on the ball and play between the lines. I’m only six games in and it will come.

"I don’t look at media too much, but it’s good to see tha fans appreciate what I am trying to do. I want do well for them and I want to show them, the league and my teammates what I can do.”

Garbett played for 75 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 friendly defeat in Poland on Thursday. The Kiwis take on Norway on Tuesday.