Kiwi star has joined an elite band of Peterborough United players, JJ started for England and centre-back played 90 minutes for Ireland

Matthew Garbett celebrates a goal for New Zealand against Malaysia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images).

Matthew Garbett joined an elite group of Peterborough United players on Thursday night.

The 23 year-old midfielder played for New Zealand in a friendly in Poland to become the 22nd Posh player to win a senior international cap while on the books at London Road.

Garbett won his 33rd cap for the ‘All Whites’ in a 1-0 defeat. He started on the left side of midfield, but drifted across midfield areas in what turned out to be a free role. He didn’t add to his tally of 5 international goals and was cautioned before being substituted 20 minutes from time.

Garbett is expected to make the New Zealand squad for next year’s World Cup in the United States. No-one has played at the World Cup Finals while a Posh player and New Zealand have already qualified. New Zealand also have a friendly in Norway next Tuesday (October 14, 5pm).

On-loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan started England Under 20s’ friendly with Switzerland at St George’s Park on Friday. England lost 1-0 and Morgan played the opening 45 minutes.

Posh central defender David Okagbue played 90 minutes for Ireland Under 21s in a 2-2 draw in a European Championship qualifying match at home to Slovakia on Friday. Ireland are currently second in a group that also includes England who won 4-0 at Moldova tonight. Slovakia top the group with England, who have won their opening two matches, third.

Posh were able to postpone Saturday’s scheduled League One game at home to leaders Stevenage on Saturday because of their three international call ups.

The other players to win full senior caps while at Posh are: Gaby Zakuani (DR Congo), Craig Morgan (Wales), Hector Kyprianou (Cyprus), James Quinn (Northern Ireland), Grant McCann (Northern Ireland), Tony Millington (Wales), Andre Boucaud (Trinidad & Tobago), Ollie Conmy (Ireland), Adam Newton (St Kitts & Nevis), Trevor Anderson (Northern Ireland), Calum Willock (St Kitts & Nevis), Sagi Burton (St Kitts & Nevis), Frank Rankmore (Wales), Helgi Danielsson (Iceland), Danny Sonner (Northern Ireland), Craig Mackail-Smith (Scotland), George Boyd (Scotland), Kgosi Nthle (South Africa), Michael Smith (Northern Ireland), Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone) and Oliver Norburn (Grenada).