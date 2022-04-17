Peterborough United star insists his side are good enough to play Championship football

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal for Posh against Blackburn. Photo: David Lowndes.

Szmodics scored his fourth goal of the Championship season in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (April 15).

Posh scored twice in the final seven minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit and claim just a seventh win of the season. They are now 22nd ahead of a trip to next-to-bottom Barnsley on Monday (April 18, 3pm), but relegation still looms large after Reading’s surprise win at Sheffield United.

“It’s been a frustrating season,” Szmodics admitted. “We have been in most games this season. We are good enough to be at this level we just needed to have believed it.

Jack Marriott and Grant McCann acknowledge the fans after the win over Blackburn. Photo: David Lowndes.

“It’s going to be tough to survive obviously, but it’s not over and we will keep fighting until the end.

“It’s annoying sometimes that we have to fall a goal behind to show how good we are. We were the better team in this game. All that was missing at half-time was a goal. I had half chances to score at 0-0 so it was a bit of relief to get one later on. It’s been a while. A top Championship striker like Brereton-Diaz has one chance and scores whereas we need two or three, but we got there in the end.

“And once we scored the equaliser we knew we were going to get a second. The crowd were right behind us and we could have scored more goals. This team never gave up last season and it’s been the same this season

“We deserved to win and it keeps us going into another game on Monday.”

Posh have now come from behind to take points in five of their last seven Championship matches.