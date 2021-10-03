Peterborough United star buzzing, but also gutted after his two-goal display against Bristol City proved pointless

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United celebrates his second goal against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Szmodics started a Championship game for just the fourth time this season in the absence of suspended striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and claimed his first two goals of the campaign in a 3-2 defeat.

A seventh defeat in 11 matches left Posh next-to-bottom in the table.

“I enjoyed the game,” Szmodics insisted. “But we didn’t deserve to lose. We more than held our own against a proper Championship club and we should have got more than we did. It was like a basketball match in the first-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were very good on the ball in spells. We just need to tidy up on simple things like the quality in the final third, passing the ball in front of a teammate rather than behind him and missing the first man from set pieces.

“I was buzzing to get on the scoresheet though. I got a good good reception from the City fans and our fans were brilliant again, but conceding so many late goals has killed us a bit this season. We match teams at this level with the ball and we will now use a two-week break to reflect on what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong and give it a go.

“We haven’t got enough points from the first 11 matches and it will be good for those who have played in all the games to have a rest.

“It’s been a stop-start season for me, but I’ve kept working hard and if I’m in the side and scoring goals I’m happy.”