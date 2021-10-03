Peterborough United star buzzing, but also gutted after his two-goal display against Bristol City proved pointless
Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics was gutted his two-goal display against former club Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (October 2) didn’t deliver at least a point for his struggling side.
Szmodics started a Championship game for just the fourth time this season in the absence of suspended striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and claimed his first two goals of the campaign in a 3-2 defeat.
A seventh defeat in 11 matches left Posh next-to-bottom in the table.
“I enjoyed the game,” Szmodics insisted. “But we didn’t deserve to lose. We more than held our own against a proper Championship club and we should have got more than we did. It was like a basketball match in the first-half.
“We were very good on the ball in spells. We just need to tidy up on simple things like the quality in the final third, passing the ball in front of a teammate rather than behind him and missing the first man from set pieces.
“I was buzzing to get on the scoresheet though. I got a good good reception from the City fans and our fans were brilliant again, but conceding so many late goals has killed us a bit this season. We match teams at this level with the ball and we will now use a two-week break to reflect on what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong and give it a go.
“We haven’t got enough points from the first 11 matches and it will be good for those who have played in all the games to have a rest.
“It’s been a stop-start season for me, but I’ve kept working hard and if I’m in the side and scoring goals I’m happy.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “Sammie was excellent, especially in the first-half. He usually scores goals in bunches so hopefully he will again.”