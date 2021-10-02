Peterborough United striker has started his four-game suspension after learning his appeal might not have been heard until November when the ban could have been increased

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action in the defeat at Coventry City last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh had appealed the original FA verdict, but have now accepted the decision after receiving the written judgement of the disciplinary panel.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We only received the written judgement on Wednesday. The reasons for the four-game ban were explained and after taking advice from our lawyers, and after I spoke with Jonson, we decided to take the four games.

“There was a small chance the ban could have been increased after our appeal and only a very small chance the ban would have been reduced.

“There also the chance the appeal wouldn’t have been heard until November which was bad as it had been hanging over Jonson. He looked relieved when we decided to take the ban now and get it out of the way.”

Clarke-Harris will also miss the games at Middlesbrough on October 16 and Hull on October 20 as well as the home game with QPR on October 23.