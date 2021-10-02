Peterborough United manager says Premier League referee played a big part in Bristol City’s win, but his own side need to get the finer details right more often

Bristol City players celebrate a goal behind Posh teenager Harrison Burrows as referee David Coote looks on. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson felt Posh should have been awarded a late penalty when Harrison Burrows was knocked off balance inside the City penalty area as he prepared to shoot six minutes from time with the game finely balanced at 2-2.

Instead Coote waved play on and City raced down the other end to claim the winning goal. The defeat and a win for Hull City against Middlesbrough dropped Posh to next-to-bottom of the table. They’d be bottom without Derby County’s hefty points deduction.

It was harsh on Posh and their former City player Sammie Szmodics who scored twice against his old club. Szmodics started in a new-look Posh forward line which didn’t include Jonson Clarke-Harris who started a four-game ban.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson before the game against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I’ve watched it back and it’s a penalty,” Ferguson claimed. “The defender has two hands in Harrison’s back, but the referee was adamant it wasn’t a foul and they went straight up the other end and scored,

“If we get the penalty Sammie’s on a hat-trick and would probably score and we would probably win.

“We need a break, but we also need to get the finer details right. I have an honest bunch of players. They are clearly fighting and they kept going again today helped by some brilliant support from the fans, but the final pass and the final cross are not coming off for us. Opportunities at this level have to be taken as you won’t get hundreds of them.

“Our attacking intent was good today, but there was a trade off with the way we defended. The team I picked was always going to struggle with a height disadvantage so we found it difficult at times in our own penalty area. I just felt we would see it through, but instead we conceded a goal to a very good finish from Chris Martin. He was a handful all game. He has that quality.

“I was pleased with how we adapted without Jonson. Sammie was always going to play today and he was excellent, particularly in the first-half. He’s been knocking on my door in a respectful way to ask why he hadn’t been playing. I told him he had nothing to prove and he responded with a strong performance. He plays with energy and makes some good runs.”