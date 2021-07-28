Peterborough United slash admission prices for Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle and ticket office set to reopen after recent flooding
Peterborough United have slashed admission prices for the Carabao Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 10.
In advance tickets cost £10 adults, £7 seniors and Under 22s, and £5 under 18s. The Caroline Hand Executice Suite will also be open with prices set at £20 adults and £15 seniors and under 22s.
Prices rise on matchday to £15, £10 and £7.
Tickets are now on general sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via 01733 865674 (telephone booking fee of £2 per ticket applies).
Tickets will also be on sale from the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office, which is due to reopen on Monday (August 2). The Deskgo Stand will be closed for this fixture.
Season ticket holders’ seats are reserved until 5pm on Monday, August 9.