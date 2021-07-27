Peterborough United introduce a £30 matchday ticket, but discounts based on date of purchase, age and club memberships are available
Peterborough United’s matchday admission price for the 2021-22 Championship season has reached £30...if an adult seat is bought on the day of the game.
If purchased in advance the ticket will cost £28. Forever Posh members can gain admission for £26 with further discounts available for seniors (over 65), Under 22s, Under 18s and Under 12s.
Matchday admission for the London Road terrace has been set at £26 if purchased on the day of the game with a £2 discount if bought in advance. Forever Posh members would pay £22. Junior Posh members receuive free admission if accompanied by a full-paying adult anywhere in the Weston Homes Stadium.
Away fans are also entitled to a discount if a matchday ticket is purchased in advance. Away fans also get generous concession prices.
Match day price starts at 10am for a weekend fixture and from 3pm for a midweek game.
Tickets for the first Championship home game of the season against Derby County on Saturday, August 14 (12.30pm kick off) are on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com and via 01733 865674 with in-person sales set to resume at the stadium next week following the ongoing stadium repair.
Season tickets, including a 10-game flexi ticket remain on sale.
Fans were only admitted to one Football League game last season.
For the 2019-20 League One season Posh had category A and B games with matchday admission prices set between £26-£28 for seats and £22-£24 on the terrace. These were the prices for purchase on the day of the game. It was again cheaper to buy in advance.