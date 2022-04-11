Peterborough United skipper’s preferred summer destination revealed, but he won’t be leaving London Road now

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony disclosed an £800k fee had been agreed with an unnamed club in his weekly ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which was widely believed to be Blackpool as they had tried to sign Norburn in January.

Norburn has undergone an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament and faces nine months on the sidelines after picking up the injury playing for Grenada in an international friendly in Andorra.

And today (April 10) Fry said: “We had a gentleman’s agreement with Oliver to let him go in the summer as long as Blackpool matched the fee we had rejected from them in January. We turned down two bids then, but they didn’t go as high as £800k. That was how much it would have cost them if all the attached add-ons had been met.

“We kept Oliver in January because the manager (then Darren Ferguson) felt he needed him to help us stay up. Oliver was keen to go to be nearer his family which we understood and why we made an agreement with him.

“A knee ligament injury is never nice, but it’s particularly horrible timing for Oliver as he won’t play for anyone for a long time and clubs that did want him will presumably look elsewhere.

“It’s not great for us either. Ollie playing on an artificial pitch in a friendly international has cost everyone.”