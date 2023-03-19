Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates Posh's win over Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent.

And affter 13 years in professional football and nine different clubs, the Posh captain finally feels settled.

The 28-year-old marked his milestone match with a double against Burton Albion and followed it up with another goal to help Posh become the first team to beat Lincoln at the LNER Stadium in League One this season on Saturday. Jack Taylor and Joe Ward also scored in a 3-0 win.

The striker’s impressive recent form has seen him move on to 22 league goals and pull a four-goal advantage on his nearest rival - Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop - in his quest to win the Golden Boot in back-to-back League One seasons for him.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the opener for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent.

In his career so far, he has scored 129 goals in all competitions - over half of which (68) have been scored for Posh.

Clarke-Harris said: “Anybody who looks at my career will see e was a bit of a journeyman in my younger days and it has only been the last two to three years I’ve actually become settled and it’s come out in my football.

“I’m chuffed for myself, but it’s not about the 401st game, it’s about the next one and we move on.

"I’ve said it for years, it’s points over anything, even if we played bad today and got three points it doesn’t matter. It’s going to matter to the boss, but as players, if we get the three points, that’s job done.”

Clarke-Harris earned high praise from boss Darren Ferguson for his performance against Lincoln, who described him as “unplayable.”

He put in a strong display as a target man as well as scoring the opening goal after a clever move which saw Harrison Burrows duck under a Nathanael Ogbeta cross to allow Clarke-Harris to slam home at the back post.

He almost added a second a few minutes later, but put his effort wide from a promising position inside the box.

Clarke-Harris added: “We were outstanding. We knew what we were going to do and what they were going to do. We completely got it right. The clean sheet was vital for us and I’m really proud of all of the boys as they put a real shift in.

“It’s great play from Harrison as, he listened. I didn’t think he could generate enough power with the header and I know I was free at the back post and it was a steady finish.

“With my second chance, if I’m being honest, I’ve got to tuck it away. It’s a clear penalty as well in the build-up but I can’t let that take away the bad miss. Over the years with Posh, I’ve been tucking them away so I’m disappointed in the chance I’ve missed. but I am really pleased for the rest of the boys.

“In the second half, we had to step it up and that’s what we did and we were rewarded with the goals.”