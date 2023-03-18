Joe Ward celebrates putting Posh into a 3-0 lead. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh made it two wins on the road in five days and, in the process, became the first side to win at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium in League One this season.

Lincoln hadn’t conceded more than twice at home before Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Joe Ward scored in a 3-0 success.

The margin of victory also meant that Posh moved above Wycombe into seventh before the three o’clock kick-offs began.

Darren Ferguson was booked for his aggressive protests against Joe Ward being forced to leave the field in the second half. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson said: “Today answered a lot of questions in my head. We lost to Cheltenham with a totally abject performance and there was a lot of criticism flying about, but we responded very well at Burton.

“I thought, if we could get a similar performance today then maybe the Cheltenham performance was the jolt we needed.

"The lads could see that if they dropped to that standard, they were going to get embarrassed. I couldn’t have asked for any more than that response.

"I said before the game, the first goal was going to be key today because if they got it, that would have sat right in and hit on the counter attack like they started the game.

“It’s a great finish from Jonno. He’s on fire at the moment and he was absolutely unplayable today. He was magnificent, he won every header, he closed them down, he pressed and he was an absolute threat. It was a fantastic finish as well.

"Jack Taylor is playing the best he has since I’ve been here. It’s the best and most consistent he’s been. Tuesday and today he’s been outstanding.”

Posh were backed by 1566 travelling fans at the LNER Stadium, who saw their side win at the ground for the first time since 2005.

Ferguson, who was cautioned by referee Rob Lewis for dissent, added: “It’s a big one for the fans and I’m delighted as we’ve brought a fantastic following. They would have been down after last week and everyone would have written us off, but sometimes that can be a good thing. It can be a motivation.

“I was delighted for them to get such a convincing victory. It was back to where it all started for me - it was a long time ago - and it was a better result than I had that day!”

Posh lost 1-0 at Lincoln in January, 2007. It was Ferguson’s first match as a manager. He has now won four promotions and managed 725 matches.

