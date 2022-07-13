Ashton Fox. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The teenage defender will initially join the Posh under 21 squad managed by Matthew Etherington.

Fox has signed a two-year contract after leaving Northern Premier League club Dereham Town.

Fox said: “It is a dream come true, working all these years to achieve this moment. It’s a really good feeling to sign for the club. When I first came here on trial, I felt a real family feeling around the club as the first team players, staff and coaches all speak to you. The management staff have all been fantastic in welcoming me.

“You look at the likes of Ricky-Jade Jones, Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards, who have all come through the academy system and now play regularly for the first team. Being a defender, seeing what Edwards has done with his career at Posh and recently with England U19s squad, that’s someone who I can look up to during my time at the club.

“It was a difficult decision to step away from Dereham Town, especially being a Dereham lad myself. I have grown up in the town and played for them at grassroots during my college years. The coaching I have had there has helped me get to this point today, but now I know that I’m at that point in my career where I have to kick on and push myself further and I’m really looking forward to getting started now.”