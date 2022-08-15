Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United should make a couple of changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough United need to make a couple of changes to their starting line-up for the visit of League One promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:09 am

I’m deploying the lesser-spotted 4-4-2 formation in the hope that more scoring chances are created than in the dismal display at Plymouth on Saturday.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The goalkeeper has been player-of-the-season so far which tells a story about some of the other players.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The experienced defender looked a little rusty when he came on at Plymouth, but his nous could be vital in a high pressure game. I'm proposing a flat back four, but if Posh stick with three centre-backs I wouldn't be averse to playing him in the middle of Knight and Kent who both look they need a calm head alongside them.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. HARRISON BURROWS

I really don't want Burrows as a left-back, but needs must as successive Posh managers don't seem to trust Joe Tomlinson. Dan Butler must have a great chance of playing regular first team football when fit.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. JOSH KNIGHT

He played well at times for McCann as one of a pair of cehtre-backs in the Championship. He was all over the place (literally and metaphorically) at Plymouth in the League One game at the weekend and he will need to rein his impulsive moments in a bit against the League One title favourites.

Photo: Joe Dent

