Peterborough United set to snub the chance to bring in any new players before January

No potential return for Lee Tomlin could take place before January. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have been left short in forward areas in recent weeks after injuries to Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall, Jack Marriott and the fact that Jonson Clarke-Harris will now miss the next three games after he started his four-match ban on Saturday (October 2).

Posh also have just one senior goalkeeper, Dai Cornell, after the fallout with Christy Pym; with Darren Ferguson raising questions as to whether young goalkeeper Will Blackmore would be ready for a prolonged in the team, should it be necessary.

Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has dismissed the chance of the club signing any free agents before the transfer windows shuts though, given the time it would take any new arrivals to get up to speed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We can delve into the free signing market but the problem there is you’ve got players that have been injured or had issues and that’s why they haven’t got clubs, and it would probably take a player eight weeks to get them in and get them fit.

“Eight weeks from now and you’re into nearly December and by then we’ll have Ricky-Jade Jones back and we’ll have Joel Randall back. The only one missing would be Marriott and, at that stage, you’re thinking, what was the point?”