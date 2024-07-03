Peterborough United sell defender to non-league club

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Peterborough United have sold defender Charlie O’Connell to non-league side Boreham Wood.

O’Connell is a Posh Academy graduate who captained the club’s youth team. His new club were relegated from the National League to National League South last season when they had transfer-listed Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga on loan.

O’Connell (21) made just four starts for the Posh senior team in three-and-a-half years a pro, three in the EFL Cup and one in the EFL Trophy.

He also made two substitute appearances in Football League games, the second of which arrived in last April’s 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town when Posh fielded an under-strength side.

O’Connell was sent on loan twice to Woking and also to Hampton & Richmond and, last season, to National league strugglers Oxford City.

