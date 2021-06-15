Peterborough United rumours: Posh handed boost in race for 15-goal star, Millwall suffer transfer blow

It's set to be a hectic few months for the Posh, who will be looking to find the right players to help them make the step up in quality this season, as they prepare for the challenge of competing in the notoriously competitive Championship once again.

In nine days time, next season's fixtures will be revealed, which will see excitement continue to build ahead of Peterborough's first Championship campaign since 2013.

Meanwhile, Peterborough winger Joe Ward has been discussing his inspiration, and revealed: “(David) Beckham was my idol growing up. I used to watch him all the time. I still study his performances now.

“I’m probably a bit quicker than him, but trying to get that yard of space to deliver a cross is something he was great at and something I have tried to copy.

“I hadn’t really looked at stats much before last season, but seeing my name near the top of the goal assists was a real confidence boost.

“I’m not going to change my game now we are in the Championship. I know if I can cross the ball in the right area Jonson Clarke-Harris will be waiting to score.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues:

1. Pundit warns of target's wage demands Ex-Celtic man Frank McAvennie has warned that ex-Swansea City striker Andre Ayew's wage demands could prevent his former side signing the free agent striker. He netted 16 goals for the Swans in a strong 2020/21 campaign. (Football Insider)

2. Clarets want Worrall Burnley still haven't given up in their attempts to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according sources close to the club. The Clarets are keen to sign the £12m-rated ace, along with Stoke City defender Nathan Collins (Nottingham Post)

3. Pipa eyed by Portuguese title-winners Huddersfield Town midfielder Pipa has been linked with a move to Portuguese champions Sporting CP. He was previously on the books at Espanyol, and has been capped six times at U21 level for Spain. (Football League World)

4. Blues aim to keep Halilovic Birmingham City are working behind the scenes to tie down Alen Halilovic to a new deal, as his short-term contract at the club draws to a close. The 24-year-old has previously been on the books for top sides such as Barcelona and AC Milan. (Birmingham Mail)