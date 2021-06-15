Peterborough United rumours: Posh handed boost in race for 15-goal star, Millwall suffer transfer blow
Peterborough United are gearing up for their return to the Championship, after an excellent 2020/21 showing saw them secure automatic promotion back to the second tier.
It's set to be a hectic few months for the Posh, who will be looking to find the right players to help them make the step up in quality this season, as they prepare for the challenge of competing in the notoriously competitive Championship once again.
In nine days time, next season's fixtures will be revealed, which will see excitement continue to build ahead of Peterborough's first Championship campaign since 2013.
Meanwhile, Peterborough winger Joe Ward has been discussing his inspiration, and revealed: “(David) Beckham was my idol growing up. I used to watch him all the time. I still study his performances now.
“I’m probably a bit quicker than him, but trying to get that yard of space to deliver a cross is something he was great at and something I have tried to copy.
“I hadn’t really looked at stats much before last season, but seeing my name near the top of the goal assists was a real confidence boost.
“I’m not going to change my game now we are in the Championship. I know if I can cross the ball in the right area Jonson Clarke-Harris will be waiting to score.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues: