Peterborough United winger reveals his inspiration as a young footballer...and it’s not really a surprise!
Peterborough United winger Joe Ward has revealed his inspiration as a young footballer was England and Manchester United legend David Beckham.
And some of the magic has clearly rubbed as the Posh winger’s 13 goal-assists last season was the second highest in League One after Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady.
Add set-piece prowess and spectacular goals and Ward could justifiably have been described as ‘The Beckham of League One.’
“Beckham was my idol growing up,” Ward admitted. “I used to watch him all the time. I still study his performances now.
“I’m probably a bit quicker than him, but trying to get that yard of space to deliver a cross is something he was great at and something I have tried to copy.
“I hadn’t really looked at stats much before last season, but seeing my name near the top of the goal assists was a real confidence boost.
“I’m not going to change my game now we are in the Championship.
“I know if I can cross the ball in the right area Jonson Clarke-Harris will be waiting to score.”
** Ward celebrated the birth of his second child last week, a girl India Rose.