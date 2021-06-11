Peterborough United winger reveals his inspiration as a young footballer...and it’s not really a surprise!

Joe Ward celebrates promotion with Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And some of the magic has clearly rubbed as the Posh winger’s 13 goal-assists last season was the second highest in League One after Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady.

Add set-piece prowess and spectacular goals and Ward could justifiably have been described as ‘The Beckham of League One.’

“Beckham was my idol growing up,” Ward admitted. “I used to watch him all the time. I still study his performances now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Beckham. Photo: PA Wire.

“I’m probably a bit quicker than him, but trying to get that yard of space to deliver a cross is something he was great at and something I have tried to copy.

“I hadn’t really looked at stats much before last season, but seeing my name near the top of the goal assists was a real confidence boost.

“I’m not going to change my game now we are in the Championship.

“I know if I can cross the ball in the right area Jonson Clarke-Harris will be waiting to score.”