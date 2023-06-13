News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle

Peterborough United reportedly chasing defender released by Championship club

Peterborough United are reportedly chasing ball-playing defender Romoley Crichlow.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Romoney Crichlow. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.Romoney Crichlow. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
Romoney Crichlow. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The 24 year-old left-sided centre-back was on loan at League Two side Bradford City from Huddersfield Town last season. He’s now been released by the Terriers.

Crichlow played 41 times for City including both legs of their play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Carlisle United, but he is not keen to spend another season in League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been described to the PT as ‘a left side centre half who is decent on the ball, but a bit casual at times. He’s a ball-playing defender who was loved at Bradford.’

Crichlow played just six games in five seasons at Huddersfield and has also spent time on loan at Plymouth, Swindon, and Hartlepool.

Most Popular

The Football Insider website have reported Posh interest in the player.

Posh are in the market for a couple of centre-backs as Josh Knight and Frankie Kent are on the transfer list and Ronnie Edwards is expected to be sold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh are also in need of a pair of full-backs. They have been linked with a move for right-back Josh Emmanuel who is set to leave Grimsby Town on a free transfer this summer.

Emmanuel

Related topics:Huddersfield TownLeague TwoBradford CityBradford