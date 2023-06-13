Romoney Crichlow. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The 24 year-old left-sided centre-back was on loan at League Two side Bradford City from Huddersfield Town last season. He’s now been released by the Terriers.

Crichlow played 41 times for City including both legs of their play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Carlisle United, but he is not keen to spend another season in League Two.

He has been described to the PT as ‘a left side centre half who is decent on the ball, but a bit casual at times. He’s a ball-playing defender who was loved at Bradford.’

Crichlow played just six games in five seasons at Huddersfield and has also spent time on loan at Plymouth, Swindon, and Hartlepool.

The Football Insider website have reported Posh interest in the player.

Posh are in the market for a couple of centre-backs as Josh Knight and Frankie Kent are on the transfer list and Ronnie Edwards is expected to be sold.

