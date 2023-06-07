Josh Emmanuel during Grimsby's FA Cup victory over Southampton. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old right-back only joined the League Two Mariners in January on a short-term deal but the club have confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of his deal next month.

Emmanuel signed for Grimsby from Hull having not made a single appearance for the Tigers in the season up to that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to nail down the starting spot for the club, appearing 18 times in all competitions, including playing 90 minutes at St Mary’s as Grimsby upset Premier League Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

In November 2021, he suffered a blood clot while training with Hull which led him to collapse and miss over a year of football.

His debut for Grimsby in February was his first match since the incident.

Prior to that, he appeared 28 times for Hull as they won League One in 2020/21 ahead of Posh and has also spent time at Bolton as well as Crawley, Rotherham and Shrewsbury on loan from his first club Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan and Port Vale are also thought to be vying for Emmanuel’s signature.