Peterborough United linked with former Grimsby Town and Hull City full-back
The 25-year-old right-back only joined the League Two Mariners in January on a short-term deal but the club have confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of his deal next month.
Emmanuel signed for Grimsby from Hull having not made a single appearance for the Tigers in the season up to that point.
He went on to nail down the starting spot for the club, appearing 18 times in all competitions, including playing 90 minutes at St Mary’s as Grimsby upset Premier League Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.
In November 2021, he suffered a blood clot while training with Hull which led him to collapse and miss over a year of football.
His debut for Grimsby in February was his first match since the incident.
Prior to that, he appeared 28 times for Hull as they won League One in 2020/21 ahead of Posh and has also spent time at Bolton as well as Crawley, Rotherham and Shrewsbury on loan from his first club Ipswich.
Wigan and Port Vale are also thought to be vying for Emmanuel’s signature.
Posh released right-back Nathan Thompson at the end of the season and have offered right-back option Joe Ward a new three-year contract but the 27-year-old has been mulling on various offers for most of the season and has still not committed publically to the club.