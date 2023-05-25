Left to right: Jason Neale, Darragh MacAnthony and Stewart Thompson together at a fans forum in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony remains confident that the club can resolve issues with both the control of the Weston Homes Stadium and plans for a new arena.

Currently, London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd (LRPPL)- which is the company that co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson own the club's ground through- is in receivership.

Mr Thompson’s OKR Financial appointed the receivers in March over an outstanding debt of £6.6m.

The receivership does not apply to Peterborough United Football Club Ltd as a business, which continues to occupy the stadium under the terms of its lease.

MacAnthony has, however, vowed that next season will see a lot less headlines generated off the pitch and part of this will entail resolving the issues between the co-owners.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, he said: “I am working as hard as I can right now to resolve these issues.

"They are resolvable- it depends on other factors and people- but there is movement and we can get there.

"My only agenda is good things for the football club and I’m doing my best for it and other people’s agendas are the same now; common sense will prevail.”

New stadium

Posh still intend to push ahead with plans for a new multi-purpose arena, with an initial capacity of around 20,000, on the Embankment.

Since being allocated space on the Embankment as part of the city’s masterplan for the site last March, updates on the project have been scarce with dealing with relegation from the Championship, the fallout from David Paton’s appointment as CEO- which ultimately earned the club a suspended three-point deduction- and ownership issues thought to be more of an immediate priority.

At the time, Mr Thompson only declared his tepid support for the designated location and it is thought that among the next steps for the club is to put in a zoning application for their preferred site on the Embankment.

Although the completion of an arena appears still to be several years away, MacAnthony moved to reassure fans that the project is far from dead.

He added: “It’s absolutely not dead in the water. I joked the other night (May 12) with a couple of people from the council at the first leg- from both sides- who were at the play-off first leg and who are Posh fans. I said: ‘My god, you see nights like tonight. We probably could have had 20,000 people in the ground, just think of the revenue for the city tonight and what we could do.

‘Think how magnificent it would be to have this all-singing all-dancing, all-purpose sports facility that would be open 300+ days a year; bringing in so much industry, revenue and income into the city. You’re talking millions, if you want to put the city on the map, it has to happen.’