David Paton (right).

Posh have also received a three-point deduction, a penalty suspended until the end of 2023.

An EFL statement read: ‘The club failed to declare Mr Paton as a Relevant Person as per the requirements of the Regulations and allowed him to act in a role that brought him under the definition of a ‘Relevant Person’ without receiving written authority from the EFL

‘In addition, the club allowed Mr Paton to act as a Relevant Person despite him being subject to a Disqualifying Condition.

‘Mr Paton has also been banned from being a Relevant Person for a period of two years effective from 19 May, 2022 for acting within the definition of a Relevant Person without receiving written authority from the EFL.

‘The sanctions have been agreed by the club and Mr Paton in accordance with the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ which have formally been ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair.

‘The club and Mr Paton have agreed to pay all associated costs with the ratification of the respective Agreed Decisions.’

Posh have issued a statement in response to the EFL punishment.

It read: ‘The club regrets the oversight that led to our failure to comply with rules 2.5.1, 2.6 and 4.4 and we sincerely apologise to the EFL.

‘We have implemented a rigorous set of procedures to ensure that such breaches do not occur in the future.

‘We thank the EFL for completing its investigation in a thoroughly transparent and professional manner.

‘The club can also announce that Mr David Paton has left the role of Chief Executive Officer by mutual consent, effective immediately. We wish David well for the future.