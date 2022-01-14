Peterborough United relegation rivals hit with fresh transfer embargo after EFL deadline missed

Wayne Rooney on the touchline when Derby came to Posh in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Rams, who currently sit bottom of the Championship with 11 points, have been blocked from making any new signings or extending existing contracts after the club missed an EFL deadline to name a preferred bidder or provide proof of finance to finish the remainder of the season.

The club were under similar measures in the summer, which allowed Posh to be able to sign Jack Marriott.

The latest sanction is believed to have left boss Wayne Rooney furious as it has meant that centre-back Phil Jagielka has had his short-term contract cancelled. Striker Sam Baldock will also leave when his contract ends next week.

There have been reports of “heated exchanges” at the club’s training ground this morning (January 14), with the Daily Mail reporting that players have been told to speak to administrators if they wish to leave the club.

Administrators Quantama, which has been in charge since September, had hoped to name a preferred bidder by now and have been reported to be close to doing so several times but are still yet to do so.

American businessman Chris Kirchner, who is known to have met with Rooney several times, is out of the race and it appears to be a choice between consortiums led by former chairman Andy Appleby and ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

One of the complications is thought to be the combined £51 million compensation claimed from the club by Middlesbrough (£45m) and Wycombe (£6m).

The club also have a tax bill of around £27m owed to HMRC, as well as owing MSD Holdings more than £20m and a combination of football and trade creditors around £15m.

On the pitch, the club’s results have been good and they have moved to within eight points of Posh and 11 of safety, having already been deducted 21 points. They are unbeaten (three wins and a draw) in their last four league games.

All January incomings look to be shelved though and the club could face more significant outgoings.

They are at home to Sheffield United tomorrow on Saturday (January 15).