Hector Kyprianou celebrates Posh getting into the play-offs. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will now host Sheffield Wednesday after a dramatic final day which saw them overtake Derby thanks to a 2-0 win at Barnsley and defeat for the Rams at Sheffield Wednesday.

The home leg will take place on Friday May 12 with kick-off at 8pm.

Ticket prices have been reduced to £20 for adults, £15 for Over 65s and Under 24s, £10 for Under 18s and £5 for Under 12s.

Tickets are on sale to season ticket holders until 3pm on Monday (May 8).

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been given the DESKGO stand only.

Tickets for the away leg at Hillsborough will go on sale on Tuesday (May 9). Tickets for the fixture on May 18 are the same price as the home ones.

Posh have been allocated 2350.

These will be sold one per person on a priority basis.

From 10am on Tuesday May 9 - 1100 points or moreFrom 10am on Wednesday May 10 - 800 points or moreFrom 10am on Thursday May 11 - 500 points or moreFrom 10am on Friday May 12- 230 points or moreFrom 10am on Monday May 13 - GENERAL SALE