Mansfield Town FC (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

Peterborough United will now travel to Mansfield Town for a potentially vital League One game in the final week of the season.

Posh were supposed to tackle ‘The Stags’ on April 12, but Darren Ferguson’s side are at Wembley that weekend for the Vertu Trophy Final. The game will now be played at the One Call Stadium on Wednesday, April 30 (7.45pm kick off). Mansfield are currently four places, but only two points above Posh in the League One table.

Posh will now finish the League One season with two away games as they travel ro Rotherham United on the final day of the campaign on Saturday, May 3 (3pm kick off). Posh play their final home game of the League One season against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 26.