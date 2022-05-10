Ryan Broom (left) in action for Posh.

Broom (25) was a big hit during a season-long loan at Home Park, scoring four goals in 48 appearances (32 starts) as Plymouth missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the campaign.

A player Posh signed from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee in August, 2020 still has a year left on his London Road contract and, although manager Grant McCann suggested Broom could yet force his way into his side, he was made available for transfer yesterday. It’s understood Posh would expect a fee for Broom which could be a stumbling block for Plymouth.

Schumacher told the Plymouth Herald: “Ryan has been here all season and he loved it. He was part of the group and it didn't feel like a loan player.

“He felt like our player. Sometimes that's not easy. Straight away he settled in and enjoyed the area. He would love to come back.

"I would love to work with him in the future. Whether that's going to happen immediately, we will have to wait and see.

"We will have conversations in the next couple of weeks. We have got targets in their positions as well as them.