Brad Ihionvien scored for Posh Under 21s in Wigan. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United picked up their first Professional Development Under 21 League point of 2025 courtesy of a 2-2 draw at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Brad Ihionvien slotted Posh in front after just three minutes, but Tom Costello levelled from the penalty spot after eight minutes. The host were awarded a second spot-kick in the 37th minute, but Costello blazed it over the crossbar.

Wigan did take the lead just before the break through K'marni Miller, but Posh levelled 20 minutes from time through substitute Patryk Sykut to grab a draw after four straight defeats to start the year.

Apart from Ihionvien Posh also fielded recent first-team players Harley Mills, Donay O’Brien-Brady and George Nevett.

Posh: Smith, Menconca, Mills, Osagie, Nevett, Young, Campbell, Fox, O’Brien-Brady, Ihionvien, Kamara. Subs: Sumnall, Westcott, Freeman, Davies, Sykut.