Midfielder Fuchs has been named in the Cameroon squad to tackle qualifying games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Kenya on June 4 and Burundi on June 8.
Fuchs, who has won two caps for his country, but none for three years, is hoping to be selected for Cameroon’s World Cup squad later this year.
And striker Clarke-Harris has now been confirmed as a member of Jamaica’s 20-man squad for a friendly on Wednesday, May 25 against Catalonia in Girona (12.45pm kick off).
It is the first time that Clarke-Harris has been selected by the Reggae Boys for a fixture and he is excited by the opportunity. “I am over the moon,” Clarke-Harris said. “I can’t wait! It will be a great feeling to put on the Jamaica shirt. I have been to Jamaica twice, but it is somewhere that I would love to settle when my football career is over. It is a pleasure to be called up. My family are delighted. I have family over there and my Nan is from Jamaica, although she lives in this country now. I will go out there and do my best.”