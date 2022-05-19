It is the first time that Clarke-Harris has been selected by the Reggae Boys for a fixture and he is excited by the opportunity. “I am over the moon,” Clarke-Harris said. “I can’t wait! It will be a great feeling to put on the Jamaica shirt. I have been to Jamaica twice, but it is somewhere that I would love to settle when my football career is over. It is a pleasure to be called up. My family are delighted. I have family over there and my Nan is from Jamaica, although she lives in this country now. I will go out there and do my best.”