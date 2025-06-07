Peterborough United offering a 10-game flexi-ticket for League One games.
Peterborough United are again selling 10-game flexi-tickets for the 2025-26 campaign.
The ticket can be used on any 10 League One home games and money will be saved on usual matchday ticket prices.
The ticket is available to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com, or the Posh Ticket Office on 01733 865 674.
Once you have purchased the Flexi Ticket, throughout the season login at www.theposhtickets.com to select your ticket for each match. A seat/space will not be reserved until you have booked for each game individually.
