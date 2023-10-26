News you can trust since 1948
Jadel Katongo has a chance of starting for Peterborough United in midfield in Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United need to persevere with bold selections to build momentum ahead of Blackpool trip

Peterborough United need to persevere with a couple of players that have been under fire from fans in recent weeks rather than make changes.
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

I’m suggesting just one change from the team that saw off Port Vale 1-0 on Tuesday night and it is an enforced change but the replacement for the suspended Archie Collins is not obvious.

My team is still playing a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He does have you on the edge of your seat at times but is supremely confident playing the ball out from the back and never seems to let anything affect him from playing out in the back in the future. He hasn't actually made a costly mistake recently and was good at Port Vale so I don't see the case to bring in Talley.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

He looks the more likely to cause a threat when Posh go forward as well as having the defensive training of a full back. Could be a good option for Posh on the counter in this one.

2. ZAK STURGE

An absolute star, what more is there to say?

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Edwards and Knight have the two centre-back slots locked down with some outstanding recent performances.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

